Name: Matt Heinz
Race: CD 2
Party affiliation: Democrat
Statement:
I am deeply disturbed by the current state of affairs in our country. After repeated attacks on our health care, on vulnerable communities and people of color, and on the institution of democracy itself, I am determined to make a stand for the people of Southern Arizona. I am asking for your vote in this election because I have dedicated my life to my patients and to public service. I want to work for you. I believe that you, the voters, deserve honest and authentic representation in Washington and that our shared values should be brought to the halls of the United States Congress.
If we are to have a frank and honest discussion about our health care system, I believe having a medical expert at the table will be an invaluable asset to the conversation. However, this election isn’t just about health care. It is about our economy, our environment, and the need to break the gridlock that plagues Washington. From my time serving you in the Arizona Legislature, I know how to provide the representation my constituents expect. After serving in the Obama Administration, working to implement the Affordable Care Act, I understand the pitfalls as well as the potential of our federal government and how to navigate the bureaucracy to get results.
My drive to do this comes from all the remarkable people in our community who have time and time again asked me to be their advocate. We must elect leaders who represent our values, who can construct meaningful policy, and who never forget that they work for the people and not entrenched special interests or corporations. I would be honored to represent you in Congress and I humbly ask for your vote in this election.