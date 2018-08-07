Three-game package tickets for the Maui Invitational will go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. via Mauiinvitationa.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT.
Priced at $469, the packages are for general admission seats behind the Wildcats’ team bench for its three games.
Single-game tickets will go on sale Nov. 16 for the Nov. 19-21 event.
Arizona will open with Iowa State on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Tucson-time, and face either Gonzaga or Illinois on Nov. 20. Auburn, Xavier, Duke and San Diego State are in the other side of the bracket, meaning one of them will face UA on Nov. 21.