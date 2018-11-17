The scene: Miller brought in a Final Four contender that was coming off his second Elite Eight appearance, and headed for a third. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led a pesky defense and Stanley Johnson starred offensively.
The games:
Arizona 72, Missouri 53: Center Kaleb Tarczewski fouled out and the Wildcats were outrebounded 34-32, while T.J. McConnell shot just 2 of 11 from the field. But Arizona still won easily when Brandon Ashley had 15 points and Johnson added 14 to lead the Wildcats.
Arizona 72, Kansas State 68: Johnson picked up his third and fourth fouls within 90 seconds after halftime and sat out the next 12 minutes — but returned to make three of four late free throws and grab a critical steal in the final seconds. Tarczewski led UA in scoring with 18 points while Hollis-Jefferson had eight rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
Arizona 61, San Diego State 59: Arizona shot just 36.5 percent from the field and barely outrebounded the Aztecs (34-32) but had a 22-9 advantage in points scored off turnovers after recording seven steals and seven blocks. Hollis-Jefferson had three blocks and was named to the all-tournament team, while Johnson had three steals and earned MVP honors.
The discovery: Who says freshmen need time to adjust to college basketball? Not Johnson, who dazzled with a confidence, composure and athleticism throughout the week. He went coast-to-coast to dunk after a steal against Missouri, had seven rebounds against Kansas State and had 18 points and nine rebounds in the final against SDSU, grabbing two late steals and sealing the game with four free throws in the final 34 seconds.
The quote: “To win the championship here at the Maui Invitational, you need great players, and you need players that rise up to a challenge. (Johnson and Hollis-Jefferson) earned their all-tournament accolades by their performance. Not their reputation, but how they played in these three games in three days. So we leave here feeling very good about what we accomplished.” — Miller