The scene: Having inherited tickets to the Maui Invitational upon his April 2009 hiring, Miller persuaded guard Nic Wise to stay for his senior season and added a spring recruiting class that just so happened to include eventual No. 2 NBA draft pick Derrick Williams.
The games:
Wisconsin 65, Arizona 61: Wise battled foul trouble throughout a hard-played game that featured 54 fouls. Williams led the Wildcats with 25 points in what was only his second game as a starter.
Arizona 91, Colorado 87 (overtime): Arizona woke up just seven hours after returning to its hotel following the late Wisconsin game to begin preparing for the consolation bracket. The lack of sleep, and the Princeton-style backdoor cuts the Buffs used in their final season before Tad Boyle took over, challenged the Wildcats to stay awake. Wise rescued them with a career-high 30 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers.
Vanderbilt 84, Arizona 72: Williams played just 14 minutes before fouling out, Jamelle Horne was 0 for 5 from 3-point territory and Miller was called for a technical foul after reminding officials to watch for three-second defensive violations. Then there was this: The 24th-ranked Commodores shot 53.4 percent from the field.
The discovery: Williams took the first step toward becoming the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Against Wisconsin, he skillfully twisted and turned to pick up so many fouls he tied a UA record by going to the free throw line 21 times. And after starting Kyryl Natyazhko in the season opener, UA coaches knew they had a budding star.
The quote: “In my opinion, we probably learned more about ourselves as a team than any team in this tournament. … Offensively, we showed a lot of promise. We have some things to learn there but clearly, when you look at our offensive numbers through three games we’re better on that side of the ball than we are on defense. We’ll have to keep working to get better.” — Miller