Partial filmography for Maureen O'Sullivan (1911-1998)

  • So This Is London, 1930
  • Song o' My Heart, 1930
  • Just Imagine, 1930
  • The Princess and the Plumber, 1930
  • A Connecticut Yankee, 1931
  • Skyline, 1931
  • The Big Shot, 1931
  • Tarzan the Ape Man, 1932
  • The Silver Lining, 1932
  • Fast Companions, 1932
  • Strange Interlude, 1932
  • Skyscraper Souls, 1932
  • Okay America! 1932
  • Payment Deferred, 1932
  • Robbers' Roost, 1932
  • The Cohens and Kellys in Trouble, 1933
  • Tugboat Annie, 1933
  • Stage Mother, 1933
  • Tarzan and His Mate, 1934
  • The Thin Man, 1934
  • Hide-Out, 1934
  • The Barretts of Wimpole Street, 1934
  • David Copperfield, 1935
  • West Point of the Air, 1935
  • Cardinal Richelieu, 1935
  • The Flame Within, 1935
  • Woman Wanted, 1935
  • Anna Karenina, 1935
  • The Bishop Misbehaves, 1935
  • The Voice of Bugle Ann, 1936
  • The Devil-Doll, 1936
  • Tarzan Escapes, 1936
  • A Day at the Races, 1937
  • The Emperor's Candlesticks, 1937
  • Between Two Women, 1937
  • My Dear Miss Aldrich, 1937
  • A Yank at Oxford, 1938
  • Hold That Kiss, 1938
  • Port of Seven Seas, 1938
  • The Crowd Roars, 1938
  • Spring Madness, 1938
  • Let Us Live, 1939
  • Tarzan Finds a Son! 1939
  • Sporting Blood, 1940
  • Pride and Prejudice, 1940
  • Maisie Was a Lady, 1941
  • Tarzan's Secret Treasure, 1941
  • Tarzan's New York Adventure, 1942
  • The Big Clock, 1948
  • Where Danger Lives, 1950
  • No Resting Place, 1951
  • Bonzo Goes to College, 1952
  • All I Desire, 1953
  • Duffy of San Quentin, 1954
  • The Steel Cage, 1954
  • The Tall T, 1957
  • Wild Heritage, 1958
  • Never Too Late, 1965
  • The Phynx, 1970
  • Too Scared to Scream, 1984
  • Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986
  • Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
  • Stranded, 1987
  • The River Pirates, 1988