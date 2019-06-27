Partial filmography for Maureen O'Sullivan (1911-1998)
- So This Is London, 1930
- Song o' My Heart, 1930
- Just Imagine, 1930
- The Princess and the Plumber, 1930
- A Connecticut Yankee, 1931
- Skyline, 1931
- The Big Shot, 1931
- Tarzan the Ape Man, 1932
- The Silver Lining, 1932
- Fast Companions, 1932
- Strange Interlude, 1932
- Skyscraper Souls, 1932
- Okay America! 1932
- Payment Deferred, 1932
- Robbers' Roost, 1932
- The Cohens and Kellys in Trouble, 1933
- Tugboat Annie, 1933
- Stage Mother, 1933
- Tarzan and His Mate, 1934
- The Thin Man, 1934
- Hide-Out, 1934
- The Barretts of Wimpole Street, 1934
- David Copperfield, 1935
- West Point of the Air, 1935
- Cardinal Richelieu, 1935
- The Flame Within, 1935
- Woman Wanted, 1935
- Anna Karenina, 1935
- The Bishop Misbehaves, 1935
- The Voice of Bugle Ann, 1936
- The Devil-Doll, 1936
- Tarzan Escapes, 1936
- A Day at the Races, 1937
- The Emperor's Candlesticks, 1937
- Between Two Women, 1937
- My Dear Miss Aldrich, 1937
- A Yank at Oxford, 1938
- Hold That Kiss, 1938
- Port of Seven Seas, 1938
- The Crowd Roars, 1938
- Spring Madness, 1938
- Let Us Live, 1939
- Tarzan Finds a Son! 1939
- Sporting Blood, 1940
- Pride and Prejudice, 1940
- Maisie Was a Lady, 1941
- Tarzan's Secret Treasure, 1941
- Tarzan's New York Adventure, 1942
- The Big Clock, 1948
- Where Danger Lives, 1950
- No Resting Place, 1951
- Bonzo Goes to College, 1952
- All I Desire, 1953
- Duffy of San Quentin, 1954
- The Steel Cage, 1954
- The Tall T, 1957
- Wild Heritage, 1958
- Never Too Late, 1965
- The Phynx, 1970
- Too Scared to Scream, 1984
- Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986
- Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
- Stranded, 1987
- The River Pirates, 1988