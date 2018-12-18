Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Hometown (high school): Folsom, California (St. Thomas More, Connecticut)
When he committed: July 28, 2018
How he fits: Gaines is a high-schooler, but a seasoned player. The three-star cornerback was initially a part of the 2018 class, but decided to reclassify to 2019 after “there was a situation where something was going on with one of my classes that I needed. At the time, I had broken my wrist so I had a serious injury so school really just fell off for me.” Gaines then transferred from Folsom High to St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Connecticut, for his final year. Fortunately for Gaines, he steps in at a perfect time and could play heavy snaps as a true freshman, considering cornerback is one of UA’s slimmest positions. Gaines is one of two cornerbacks for 2019, joining Chris Roland from Palmdale, California.
Starter Lorenzo Burns is expected to return, but the biggest question is whether Jace Whittaker will return. Whittaker is arguably Arizona’s best option at cornerback and only appeared in one game this season due to a lingering elbow injury. Per NCAA’s new rule, players can appear in no more than four games before deciding to redshirt. There’s three options for Whittaker: redshirt and return, enter the NFL Draft or become a graduate transfer. That decision hasn’t been made, so it’s possible the Wildcats could be without Whittaker for another season. When he was out, freshman McKenzie Barnes, walk-on Azizi Hearn and utility player Troy Young filled in. Although they all return, Gaines could find himself fighting for playing time as a true freshman.
He said it: “When I went to Arizona, I just wanted to feel at home with the place and I was in a good place with coach (Demetrice Martin) from his previous job when he recruited me in the class of 2018. I’ve established a good relationship with him over the last few years. When I transferred, I didn’t know whether I was going to go class of 2018 or 2019; he was a big part of making sure I did everything right. When he gave me the word that Arizona was a place that I needed to be, I took his word for it and then when I went up there, I talked to coach (Kevin) Sumlin, coach (Marcel) Yates and I got to know them. When they told me everything that I needed to hear, I felt at home with them and I could tell them anything.”