Maurice P. Withey

The Silver Star is the highest award for combat valor. My father, Maurice P. Withey, received the Silver Star from Gen. Omar Bradley for keeping a German troop at bay during WWII. He disarmed a high-ranking German officer and held him hostage, using his own gun under an army tank for many hours until they surrendered. Like so many, my father never mentioned it. We found out as kids when we discovered the Silver Star in a velvet box and the officer’s Lugar (disarmed) in his top drawer.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

