New Jersey: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, May 1, 2020, in honor of former New Jersey First Lady Debby Kean.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in Marion County and at all Indiana Department of Corrections facilities in the state will fly at half-staff Friday, May 1, 2020, in honor of Indiana Women's Prison Correctional Officer Francine Earls, who died of COVID-19 complications.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in Greene and Sullivan counties and all Indiana Department of Corrections facilities in the state will fly at half-staff Friday, May 1, 2020, in honor of Wabash Valley Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, who died of COVID-19 complications.

Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at all state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset May 3, 2020, in honor of COVID-19 victims, Fallen Heroes Day and Healthcare Heroes.

