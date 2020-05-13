You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the Alamo College District will fly at half-staff from Monday, May 11, 2020, until sunset Friday, May 15, 2020, in honor of Alamo College District Police Sergeant Lionel Q. Martinez, who was killed in the line of duty May 5, 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News