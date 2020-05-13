Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the Alamo College District will fly at half-staff from Monday, May 11, 2020, until sunset Friday, May 15, 2020, in honor of Alamo College District Police Sergeant Lionel Q. Martinez, who was killed in the line of duty May 5, 2020.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!