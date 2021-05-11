May 11, 2021 updated

Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and ending at sunset Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in honor of former Governor Pierre Samuel "Pete" du Pont IV.

Colorado: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and ending at sunset, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in honor of the victims of the shooting in Colorado Springs May 9.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

