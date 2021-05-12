May 12, 2021 updated

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in honor of San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective Lucas "Luca" Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty.

Connecticut: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday May 12, 2021, and ending on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., who died in the line of duty.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at all Concho County public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and ending on the date of the latest officer's interment (TBD) in honor of Concho County Constable and Deputy Sheriff Stephen Jones and Concho County Deputy Sheriff Samuel Leonard, who were killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

