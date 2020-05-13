Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower (all other state facilities are invited to join at their discretion) will fly at half-staff Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in honor of former Pickaway County Sheriff Dwight Radcliff, who served for 48 years.

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in the line of duty May 3, 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.