May 14, 2021

Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Friday, May 14, 2021, in honor of law enforcement officers on all levels killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Friday, May 14, 2021, in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin consistent with 2021 Wisconsin Act 31 (state law).

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Online producer

