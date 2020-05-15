National half-staff alert: By Presidential Proclamation and U.S. Public Law 87-726, the U.S. flag and all state and other flags flying where U.S. flags are hoisted, will fly at half-staff Friday, May 15, 2020, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, honoring 135 fallen law enforcement officers from 2019 and all other officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting our communities.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, May 15, 2020, and any day during ceremonies of Police Week, in honor of peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.