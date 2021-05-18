Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, Commonwealth (state) flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in honor of former Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Gary K. Aronhalt.

Tennessee: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, May 21, 2021, in honor of State Representative Mike Carter of Ooltewah.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.