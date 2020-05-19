Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and the 19th of every month until the end of 2020, to honor all Vermonters lost to COVID-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and the 19th of every month until the end of 2020, to honor all Minnesota residents lost to COVID-19.

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities across Muskingum County and atop the Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower will fly at half-staff Tuesday, May 19, 2020, until sunset on the date of the memorial service (TBD) in honor of Annie Glenn.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

