National half-staff: As ordered by the President, all U.S. flags along with all state and other flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted, will fly at half-staff from Friday, May 22, 2020, until sunset Sunday, May 24, 2020, in honor of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at all public facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday, May 23, 2020, in honor of North Carolina Civil Rights Activist Andrea Harris.

Idaho: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday, May 23, 2020, in honor of Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputy Wyatt Maser, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

