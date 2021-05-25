 Skip to main content
May 25, 2021

New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, May 25, 2021, until sunset, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of Arteisa Police Department Corporal Tom Frazier, who was killed in an auto collision.

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in honor of Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine who died while serving in the Korean War.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Online producer

