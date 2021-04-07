May 4, 2019: Arizona confirms NCAA investigation into men's basketball program 'is underway'

The Star reported on May 4, 2019 that University of Arizona men’s basketball program confirmed it is being investigated by the NCAA.

Less than a month after Book Richardson was arrested and the federal college basketball investigation became public in September 2017, the Star filed a public records request asking for any letter of inquiry or notice of investigation sent by the NCAA.

The UA responded on Feb. 6, 2019, saying there were no such records. It responded again, saying it would not release communication records with the NCAA because “investigations into the University of Arizona men’s basketball program are ongoing at this time.”

When asked to clarify if the reference to "investigations" included one from the NCAA, university spokesman Chris Sigurdson later said in an email on that "there is an NCAA investigation underway."

UA issued a statement refuting other reports published Saturday that might have implied the investigation was new.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with any NCAA proceedings in the best interest of the university and the men’s basketball program," UA said.

On May 9, University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins told KGUN that Sean Miller is “our coach,” when approached on the same day the federal trial into college basketball ended in New York.

