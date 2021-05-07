Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities in the town of Napier Field will fly at half-staff Friday, May 7, 2021, in honor of Mayor Greg Lee Ballard.

Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities, concurrent with currently ongoing half-staff, will fly at half-staff Friday, May 7, 2021, in honor of Maryland's Fallen Heroes Day honoring those who have died in service to the state in the past year.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.