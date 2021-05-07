 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities in the town of Napier Field will fly at half-staff Friday, May 7, 2021, in honor of Mayor Greg Lee Ballard.

Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities, concurrent with currently ongoing half-staff, will fly at half-staff Friday, May 7, 2021, in honor of Maryland's Fallen Heroes Day honoring those who have died in service to the state in the past year.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News