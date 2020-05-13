Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Friday, May 8, 2020, until sunset Friday, May 15, 2020, in honor of former Lt. Governor Byron Mallott.

Georgia: All flags at city facilities in Atlanta will fly at half-staff from Friday, May 8, 2020, until a date to be determined to honor those lost to COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

