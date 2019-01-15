May 2013: Angelo Chol (SDSU) Jan 15, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Angelo Chol transferred from the UA after the 2012-13 season, his second in Tucson. Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star 2013 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly. promotion Comics promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly. promotion Comics