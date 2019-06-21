History: Good ratings since 2017 but received a needs improvement rating May 9 and failed initial re-inspection May 10.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese, potatoes and applesauce at unsafe temperatures; clean utensils stored in dirty container; clean cutting boards stored on dirty shelf; food handlers did not wash hands and put on new gloves after changing tasks.
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection May 13.
Comments: Owner Terry Kyte said a refrigeration problem was quickly repaired. Food was transferred to a different unit and customers were not affected, he said.