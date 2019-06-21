History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for years until 2019. Since January, three of six health inspections had negative findings, including a May 22 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection May 23.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese mayonnaise and cream cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; cockroach crawling on a sink; “encrusted food debris” in refrigerator; some refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; trash and food debris on floor in food preparation area.
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection June 3.
Comments: Declined to comment.