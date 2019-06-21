History: Good and excellent scores until 2017. Since then, four of seven health inspections had negative findings including a May 7 needs improvement rating followed by two failed follow-up inspections May 17 and 28.
What the inspector saw: Sandwiches, burgers and burritos stored at unsafe temperatures; two hand-washing sinks had no paper towels; crackers stored next to insecticide and detergent.
Follow Up: Passed a third-follow-up inspection June 7.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.