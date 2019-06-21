History: Licensed for food service since April, the site had negative findings in three of four inspections in May. They include a May 1 needs improvement rating and two failed re-inspections on May 2 and 15.
What the inspector saw: Cheese, yogurt and kefir stored at unsafe temperatures; no sanitizing solution in sanitizing sink; hand-washing sink had no paper towels; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Passed a third re-inspection May 28.
Comments: Manager George Camacho said problems have been corrected.