History: Good scores until 2017, since then four of seven inspections had negative findings. Most recently was placed on probation May 14 and failed re-inspection May 24.
What the inspector saw: Ham, fish, chicken and chorizo stored at unsafe temperatures; some foods had no use-by dates — a violation noted twice before; no test strips for sanitizing solution — a repeat violation; lettuce was washed in a hand-washing sink.
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection June 3.
Comments: Manager Oyuky Garcia said problems have been rectified.