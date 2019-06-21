History: Good and excellent ratings since 2016 but was placed on probation May 2.
What the inspector saw: Clean cooking utensils store in dirty containers; documentation lacking for shellfish sales; improper cooling procedures for cooked food — a repeat violation; hand-washing sink lacked hot water; dishwasher not functioning properly.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection May 14.
Comments: The problems inspectors identified “were promptly addressed to the full satisfaction of the Health Department,” marketing director Tim Anderson said.