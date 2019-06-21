History: The current food service permit was issued in August 2018. The restaurant received an excellent rating in February but was placed on probation May 23.
What the inspector saw: Chicken wings, cheese, coleslaw mix and ranch dressing stored at unsafe temperatures; wiping cloths not sanitized; hand-washing sink had no soap or paper towels; no disclosure of risk of foodborne illness from undercooked foods.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection June 4.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.