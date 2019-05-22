Take a musical journey back in time when Rob Base, Tone Loc, Coolio and Vanilla Ice headline the ’90s House Party tour stopping at AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. It’s happening 8-11 p.m. and it’ll set you back $25. casinodelsol.com, 838-6700.
And if ’90s rap doesn’t appeal, check out Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concert. At 7 p.m. today, it’s “An Evening with John Philip Sousa,” featuring banjo picker Rob Wright. Udall Park is at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. This one’s free. Concerts are Saturdays through June 1. facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds.