Harkins Theatres launches its “Summer Movie Fun” series with a 9:45 a.m. showing of the animated film “Happy Feet.” It plays at the same time through May 31. Over the summer, Harkins will screen 10 just-for-kids films. They all show at 9:45 a.m. and a 10-film pass is a bargain at $5; per movie, it’s $2. Adults must accompany children, and passes and tickets can be purchased only at the box office. The movies are at the Harkins in Arizona Pavilions 12, 5755 Arizona Pavilions Drive, and Tucson Spectrum 18, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. tucne.ws/harkinssummer.