Keep the music-in-the-park vibe going with the Tucson Pops Orchestra’s Memorial Day Concert. Rob Wright and his banjo will join the musicians. The free 7 p.m. concert is at Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, East 22nd Street and South Country Club Road. Concerts continue on Sundays through June 16. tucsonpops.org, 722-5853.
Live Theatre Workshop’s late-night arm, Etcetera, is staging John Vornholt’s play, “Masters of War,” about a group of young men who gather together on Dec. 1, 1969, to see if their number is picked in the draft lottery. If so, war is in their future. It’s at 7 p.m., and this is your last chance to see it (it is also at 10:30 p.m. May 25). Tickets are $10. Live Theatre is at 5317 E. Speedway, livetheatreworkshop.org, 327-4242.