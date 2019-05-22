Close out the month at AVA Amphitheater, where Alejandra Guzmán is in concert at 8 p.m. The Grammy and Latin Grammy award winner has sold more than 30 million albums. Tickets are $25. AVA is at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. casinodelsol.com, 838-6700.
Cox Movies in the Park kicks off with a 7:45 p.m. showing of “Incredibles 2.” It’s free, it’s fun and it’s outdoors at the Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Theater, 900 S. Randolph Way. Other movie nights: “Kung Fu Panda 3” on June 14; “Lego Movie 2” on June 28; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on July 12; and “Aquaman” on July 26.