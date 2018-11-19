Arizona went 0-3 in the Battle 4 Atlantis last season, but at least it was a financial boon for the Wildcats.
The UA was paid $150,000 to appear in the Bahamas multi-team event, and received an all-expenses-paid trip to Paradise Island for a 30-person traveling party.
But for the Maui Invitational, the Wildcats won’t get a dime, just some of their traveling expenses covered. They also had to pay $35,000 for administrative and marketing expenses.
The tournament’s contract with Arizona also states that the UA had to put the Maui Invitational logo on its website, with a link to the tournament’s website, and send at least four promotional and travel package mailers or emails to season-ticket holders at its own expense.
But UA basketball operations director Ryan Reynolds said the Wildcats want to play in Maui because of their long history in the event, and there are other rewards the Wildcats can’t argue with.
The games are being carried on ESPN channels, giving them extra exposure to fans and recruits alike, and being in the multi-team event also gives them a chance to play and make money from a fourth game at home that won’t be counted toward the NCAA schedule maximum.
Arizona hosted Houston Baptist in that extra game, and collected all attendance and media rights revenue minus a $100,000 fee it paid the Huskies.