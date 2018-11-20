Iowa State coach Steve Prohm has repeatedly proclaimed the Cyclones’ fan base one of the five best in college basketball, and it was hard to doubt him when Iowa State supporters nearly doubled up on UA’s 600-odd fans inside the Lahaina Civic Center on Monday.
After the Cyclones beat Illinois 84-68 on Tuesday in front of another rowdy following, Prohm even began his press conference by calling his fans “phenomenal.”
Arizona still filled all its team-sold seats this week, and had the 16th-best attendance average last season in a building that seats less than the 15 teams ahead of them have.
Then there’s Gonzaga, which has sold out 240 consecutive home games at the 6,000-seat McCarthey Athletic Center, and Duke, which routinely sells out the 9,314 Cameron Indoor Stadium.