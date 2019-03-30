Arizona offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone last week told reporters that he’d like QB Khalil Tate to operate more within the system so he doesn’t have to rely as much on “pizazz plays.” It was those pizazz plays that propelled Tate into college football’s consciousness in October 2017, but once defensive coaches became more adept at game-planning for Tate, those pizazz plays all but vanished. The ability of Mazzone and Tate to work more in harmony will likely determine if Arizona can win more than six games next fall.