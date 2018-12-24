+5 

Maynards Market & Kitchen downtown was one of eight Tucson eateries to make Wine Spectator's 2017 best restaurants list.

From 5 to 11 p.m., Maynards will be offering holiday specials and a limited menu. 

Specials include Wagyu New York strip and Atlantic lobster tail, among appetizers and desserts. See the full menu here.

Reservations can be made by calling 545-0577.

 