Now it's time to activate or sign up for unlimited access!
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Sunny. High 74F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 24, 2018 @ 2:12 pm
Maynards Market & Kitchen downtown was one of eight Tucson eateries to make Wine Spectator's 2017 best restaurants list.
From 5 to 11 p.m., Maynards will be offering holiday specials and a limited menu.
Specials include Wagyu New York strip and Atlantic lobster tail, among appetizers and desserts. See the full menu here.
Reservations can be made by calling 545-0577.
YOU ASKED FOR IT! The 2019 Fitz Calendar is here! Plus Fitz has a new set of holiday cards available. Order the set for only $15, plus tax and shipping.
It shocks me every day – when you do a search on Google, Bing, Yahoo, or any of the plethora of apps available – just how many businesses HAVEN’T claimed their search info.