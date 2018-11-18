In her second game as an Arizona women’s basketball player, sophomore point guard Aari McDonald scored 39 points, tying the school record set by Davellyn Whyte in 2010. UA coach Adia Barnes, the school’s all-time leading career scorer, had a high of 35 in a 1997 game against Oregon. If McDonald remains healthy, she has the look of a three-time All-Pac-12 point guard, one who could help take Barnes’ team into the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and 2021 and challenge for a Pac-12 championship. Barnes added size and talent in last week’s unusual recruiting class, an all-foreigners group that included players from Iceland, Turkey, Australia and Latvia, of all places. Women’s college basketball is becoming a lot like NCAA golf and tennis, which are heavy with foreign players.