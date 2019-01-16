The Ducks don’t have anybody left from the team that snapped Arizona’s 49-game homecourt winning streak in 2015-16, but they have four players back from the team that beat UA 98-93 in Eugene last season and took part in a foulfest at McKale Center last season. Arizona hung on to win that 90-83 game at the line, making 34 of 37 free throws while the Ducks converted 21 of 24 chances.
While the Ducks have more active newcomers (four freshmen and grad transfer Ehab Amin) than returnees this season, they are already road-tested. Oregon played two neutral games in New York City, then went to Houston, Baylor and Boise State for true road games. They lost to Houston 65-61 and Baylor 57-47 but beat Boise 62-50 in Idaho.
“We respect them a great deal,” Miller said. “They play us always very tough — I should say we play them tough — the games when they’ve been the favorite, it’s a hard-fought game and vice versa.
“They play with outstanding effort and they have a couple of players that are hitting their stride. Now that they’ve had some practices and game experience without Bol, they’ll continue to settle in and be the best they can be without him.”