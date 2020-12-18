McKensie Neff is currently the Executive Director for the Southern Arizona Division of the American Heart Association. In her professional career, she has had the opportunity to develop organizational and leadership skills over the last 13 years in sales and non-profit fundraising. Within her role as the Executive Director, she leads the development, integration and evaluation of strategies and plans to achieve the region's health impact goals. She also has the lead in developing and implementing ongoing business plans of market growth through strategic market partnerships, key fundraising events and philanthropic donors. McKensie is a member of the Greater Tucson Leadership Class 2020 /21, has been a recipient of the 2018 Women of Influence Award as well as the 2015 Starwood Hotels Arizona Catering Manager of the year during her time in sales within the resort and hotel industry. Her favorite times are spent with her fiancé and their two beautiful little girls, Lilianna and Paloma.
