Meet the 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats

Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “I love to cook and sing.”

Best way to communicate with friends and family: “My family always calls or FaceTimes me.”

Favorite thing about Tucson: “Mr. An’s on a Friday night.”

JORDAN MAINS

Sophomore, No. 50

From: Scottsdale

Size: 6-6, 200

Probable role: Walk-on forward

Age: 20

Major: Pre-business

Follow him here: @jordan_mains (Twitter), Jordan_mains (Instagram)

Favorite thing about hometown: “Bring surrounded with my family. It’s a blessing.”

Food you miss from home: “JJ’s Deli. Crazy breakfast sandwiches. I miss going there every morning with my family and friends.”

Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “To be outdoors a lot. I like to golf, fish, do a lot of activities with my friends and family. It’s a good way to bond and do something fun with people you like to be around.”