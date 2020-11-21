Meet the 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats

JAMES AKINJO
Junior, No. 13
From: Oakland, California
Size: 6 feet, 1 inch, 185 pounds
Probable role: Starting point guard
Age: 20
Major: General studies
Follow him here: akinjojames3 (Instagram), not on Twitter
Favorite thing about hometown: “The food. And the swag. In Oakland, you’ve got a certain type of swag, the way you walk and talk.”
Food you miss from home: “My grandma’s cooking.”
Favorite thing to do outside of basketball: “I’m not a real big video game dude, but I like competing in video games.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “Gotta be FaceTime. I’m a horrible texter, so just call me.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “The fans here. They go crazy for basketball.”
JEMARL BAKER JR.
Junior, No. 3
From: Menifee, California
Size: 6-5, 195
Probable role: Key reserve or starter on wing
Age: 22
Major: Communications
Follow him here: @jemarlbakerjr (Twitter), jemarlbakerjr (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “Just being at home with my family, just spending time with them, whether it’s watching movies, playing board games. Just sitting on the couch is always fun.”
Food you miss from home: “Definitely my mom’s pancakes. I haven’t tasted any pancakes like them.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Playing video games or shopping for clothes.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “FaceTime. I think it’s the closest thing to being with somebody without being able to actually physically touch them.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “How cool the people are. Just interacting with different fans and to be in the same city as my teammates and being able to bond with them.”
DANIEL BATCHO
Freshman, No. 1
From: Paris
Size: 6-11, 245
Probable role: Reserve forward; out with knee injury until at least midseason.
Age: 19
Major: Pre-business
Follow him here: @batchodaniel (Twitter, private), not on Instagram
Favorite thing about hometown: “The gorgeous look of the buildings and streets.”
Food you miss from home: “Cakes that my mom makes.”
Favorite thing to do outside of basketball: “Spend time with family and friends.”
Best way to communicate with friends/family: WhatsApp
Favorite thing about Tucson: “The weather.”
JORDAN BROWN
Sophomore, No. 21
From: Roseville, California
Size: 6-11, 235
Probable role: Starting or key reserve post player
Age: 20
Major: Psychology
Follow him here: @JIBrown21 (Twitter), jb21 (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “The steadiness of the city and the diversity.”
Food you miss from home: “My dad’s barbecue and my mom’s mac and cheese.”
Favorite thing to do outside of basketball: “Draw and listen to music.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: FaceTime.
Favorite thing about Tucson: “Just being able to play basketball.”
TERRELL BROWN
Senior, No. 31
From: Dallas
Size: 6-3, 185
Probable role: Starting or key reserve wing player
Age: 22
Major: Educational leadership (masters in education program). Already graduated from Seattle University as journalism major.
Follow him here: @TerrellNBrown (Twitter), terrellnbrown (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “My family. All my family is from Seattle.”
Food you miss from home: “Teriyaki chicken.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Watch movies, hang out with my siblings when I’m home, play video games with my friends.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “FaceTime, just to see their faces.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “The community as a whole. The community so far has been very good to me so I like it a lot.”
TIBET GORENER
Freshman, No. 5
From: Istanbul
Size: 6-9, 200
Probable role: Reserve forward
Age: 18
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: Not active on Twitter, tibet_gorener (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “That it sits on two different continents. It connects Europe and Asia and there are three bridges that connect it, so that’s a pretty cool fact about it.”
Food you miss from home: “We have really good meatballs in Turkey. I probably miss that the most.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Hang out with friends and watch some Netflix, play video games. Just regular stuff.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “Probably FaceTime. I like to see their faces since they’re 14 hours away. I spend a lot of time on FaceTime talking to my friends and family.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “I like the community. Everyone loves Arizona basketball here. Everyone treats us really nice. I love that so far.”
CHRISTIAN KOLOKO
Sophomore, No. 35
From: Douala, Cameroon
Size: 7-1, 225
Probable role: Starting or key reserve center
Age: 20
Major: Pre-business
Follow him here: @kolokojunior1 (Twitter), cjkoloko (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “The weather. It’s pretty rainy when it’s summer here but other than that sunny all year.”
Food you miss from home: “Roasted fish with fried plantains.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Play video games with my friends.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “WhatsApp. I have a lot of friends and family back home and we all use WhatsApp.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “The food and the weather. The weather is pretty similar to back home.”
KERR KRIISA
Freshman, No. 25
From: Tartu, Estonia
Size: 6-3, 180
Probable role: Starting or key reserve combo guard
Age: 19
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: @kerrkriisa (Twitter), kkriisa (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “That everything is so slow. Nobody’s in a rush anywhere.”
Food you miss from home: “Any grandma-made food. She makes the best meat with potatoes.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Just chilling with my lambs.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “FaceTime, WhatsApp, everything.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “Brigger” (UA equipment manager Brian Brigger).
IRA LEE
Senior, No. 11
From: Los Angeles
Size: 6-8, 245
Probable role: Starting or key reserve power forward
Major: Pre-business
Follow him here: @iramandoesit (Twitter), bumgun11 (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “Honestly, my favorite thing about LA is the weather.”
Food you miss from home: “My favorite food spot ever is Kickin Kasian. The best Cajun style shrimp!”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “I love to cook and sing.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “My family always calls or FaceTimes me.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “Mr. An’s on a Friday night.”
JORDAN MAINS
Sophomore, No. 50
From: Scottsdale
Size: 6-6, 200
Probable role: Walk-on forward
Age: 20
Major: Pre-business
Follow him here: @jordan_mains (Twitter), Jordan_mains (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “Bring surrounded with my family. It’s a blessing.”
Food you miss from home: “JJ’s Deli. Crazy breakfast sandwiches. I miss going there every morning with my family and friends.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “To be outdoors a lot. I like to golf, fish, do a lot of activities with my friends and family. It’s a good way to bond and do something fun with people you like to be around.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “FaceTime. I like to see their faces. It’s better than talking and texting for me because you kind of feel like you’re talking to them in person.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “I like the campus environment. I like the fans for sure. Just having a warm welcome here is special.”
BENNEDICT MATHURIN
Freshman, No. 0
From: Montreal
Size: 6-7, 195
Probable role: Key reserve wing
Age: 18
Major: Pre-education
Follow him here: not on Twitter, realbm11 (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “Poutine. It only happens to be in my hometown and I can’t get it in the States.”
Food you miss from home: “Haitian food. My mom used to cook it for me but I’m not able to get it here.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Probably to do other sports, go to Topgolf or watch movies.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “FaceTime or normal call.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “It’s a great city and the sunset is amazing.”
DALEN TERRY
Freshman, No. 4
From: Phoenix
Size: 6-7, 195
Probable role: Key reserve wing
Age: 18
Major: General studies
Follow him here: @dalenterry (Twitter), dalenn (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “I always run into somebody I know.”
Food you miss from home: “Chicken alfredo.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Going to the mall, shopping, I’m real big on fashion.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “FaceTime for sure.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “You don’t have to drive really far for anything.”
AZUOLAS TUBELIS
Freshman, No. 10
From: Vilnius, Lithuania
Size: 6-11, 245
Probable role: Starting or key reserve post player
Age: 18
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: not on Twitter, azuolaz (Instagram, private)
Favorite thing about hometown: “It’s a beautiful old town.”
Food you miss from home: “Lithuanian fish fingers.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Take a rest or nap.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: WhatsApp
Favorite thing about Tucson: “The large mountains.”
TAUTVILAS TUBELIS
Freshman, No. 20
From: Vilnius, Lithuania
Size: 6-7, 225
Probable role: Reserve forward
Age: 18
Major: Undeclared
Follow him here: not on Twitter, tubelis_ (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “The old town is very beautiful. I like to be there with my friends.”
Food you miss from home: “Just my mom’s food. She makes really tasty pancakes.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “I like to spend time with my friends.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: FaceTime.
Favorite thing about Tucson: “The food. Mexican food.”
GRANT WEITMAN
Freshman, No. 53
From: Tucson
Size: 6-4, 205
Probable role: Walk-on guard
Age: 18
Major: Pre-business
Follow him here: @grant_weitman (Twitter), grantweitman (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: “Well, I’m from Tucson so my favorite thing growing up was probably the University of Arizona. I liked the basketball and football teams.”
Food you miss from home: “Tacos, for sure. Homemade tacos are the best.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Hang out with friends.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: “My friends, FaceTime. And with my family, just text them, usually.”
Favorite thing about Tucson: “Probably the food. I love the Mexican food here.”
MATT WEYAND
Senior, No. 54
From: Irvine, California
Size: 6-5, 200
Probable role: Walk-on forward
Age: 23
Major: Business management
Follow him here: @mattweyand1 (Twitter), matt_weyand (Instagram)
Favorite thing about hometown: The beach.
Food you miss from home: “Grandma’s lasagna.”
Favorite thing to do outside basketball: “Hang out with friends and family.”
Best way to communicate with friends and family: FaceTime.
Favorite thing about Tucson: “I think we have the best fans in the country in Tucson and you really get the full college experience here.”
SEAN MILLER
Head coach
Age:51
From: Beaver Falls, Pa.
College: Pittsburgh, ’92
Follow him here: Not on Twitter nor Instagram
JACK MURPHY
Associate head coach
Age:41
From: Las Vegas
College: Arizona, ’02
Follow him here: @uofacoachmurphy (Twitter), not on Instagram
DANNY PETERS
Assistant coach
Age: 34
From: Cincinnati
College: Ohio State ’10
Follow him here: @dannyjpeters (Twitter, private), not on Instagram
JASON TERRY
Assistant coach
Age: 43
From: Seattle
College: Arizona, ’15
Follow him here: @jasonterry31 (Twitter), jasonterry31 (Instagram)
