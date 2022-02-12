Meet your favorite authors at the Tucson Festival of Books

Many authors have appeared repeatedly at the Tucson Festival of Books through the years. Of course, there was a hiccup in 2020 when the festival was canceled because of the pandemic. Virtual presentations over the following few weeks and months helped somewhat with the withdrawal symptoms.
The 2021 festival was planned as a virtual event and we saw our favorite authors live on our computers. It wasn’t quite the same as saying, “hello,” to the authors as they signed copies of their books, but at least we got to see them speak.
This year the festival is live and in person again, barring a COVID-19 surge, so we can meet our favorite authors and have those books signed.
Three authors have been at the in-person festival every year: J.A. Jance, Thomas Perry and Luis Alberto Urrea. All three are prolific, turning out bestsellers year after year.
Jance and Perry will appear together, along with Craig Johnson — another prolific favorite — in “Masters of Mystery” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 13, in the Student Union Ballroom. All three will appear in other events at the festival. Check the author list to see their events at Tucson
Urrea will bring his storytelling talents to several events at the festival as well, joining with other authors of similar genres.
If you are interested in books about the area in which we live, you may want to check out the authors of the Southwest Books of the Year: Tom Baumgartner, Mowana Lomaomvaya and David Yetman. Baumgartner and Yetman will share their perspectives on the land around us in “Two Views of the Sonoran Desert,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in the Student Union Tucson Room. Lomaomvaya will join presentations “Hopi History,” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday March 12 in the Student Union Santa Rita Room, and “Hopi Voices,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, on the Nuestras Raices Stage.
Of course these authors are just a few of many who will be presenting at the festival. Go to TucsonFestivalofBooks.org and click on the author list to see which of your favorite authors will be presenting.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.