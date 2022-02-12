Meet your favorite authors at the Tucson Festival of Books

Many authors have appeared repeatedly at the Tucson Festival of Books through the years. Of course, there was a hiccup in 2020 when the festival was canceled because of the pandemic. Virtual presentations over the following few weeks and months helped somewhat with the withdrawal symptoms.

The 2021 festival was planned as a virtual event and we saw our favorite authors live on our computers. It wasn’t quite the same as saying, “hello,” to the authors as they signed copies of their books, but at least we got to see them speak.

This year the festival is live and in person again, barring a COVID-19 surge, so we can meet our favorite authors and have those books signed.

Three authors have been at the in-person festival every year: J.A. Jance, Thomas Perry and Luis Alberto Urrea. All three are prolific, turning out bestsellers year after year.