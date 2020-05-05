Meet your makers: Local business make toffee with Tucson twist

Nothing like good old-fashioned toffee to get your fix of sweet and salty.
That’s how Jonna Critchley, owner of the months-old Tucson Toffee Co. sees it. Being that toffee is one of her favorite candies of all time, she was eager early on to learn how to make it right. Her husband of 10 years served as her official taster.
“As a new wife, I was always trying new recipes and seeing what I could cook and bake,” Critchley said.
After perfecting her method, she tested it out with friends and family with positive results.
She then took it to market and created her toffee business.
Tucson Toffee Co. is known for its three original flavors: classic toffee (a semi-sweet chocolate and almond mixture,) churro toffee, and its dark and salty toffee. It also has limited-time, seasonal flavors.
Chai masala is the current special, made with ginger, cinnamon, green cardamom, black pepper, clove and allspice, with vanilla and white chocolate.
While COVID-19 has slowed sales, Critchley said she has seen a lot of local support from Tucson.
“The people here really rally around their local businesses and we have received just an overwhelming amount of support,” Critchley said.
