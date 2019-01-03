Colorado guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) leaps for a rebound over Indiana State guard Cooper Neese (4) and guard Allante Holston (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Maybe it’s hard to be miserable when you’re spending Christmas in Hawaii, but Colorado managed to do a pretty good job of it.

The Buffs entered the Diamond Head Classic at 8-1 but were upset 72-67 by Indiana State in the first round on Dec. 22, when they coughed up 19 turnovers and allowed the Sycamores to hit 9 of 16 3-pointers. That loss sank Colorado into the loser’s bracket … where host Hawaii awaited them the next day.

Suddenly thrust into a true road game, the Buffs took Hawaii into overtime but lost 70-62. They recovered only slightly on Christmas Day by beating Charlotte in the last-place game.

“We were very disappointed in our showing in Hawaii,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said last week. “I didn’t feel our team played anywhere near our capabilities. … There’s a lot of things we need to shore up – offensively, rebounding the ball, you name it.”