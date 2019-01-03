Maybe it’s hard to be miserable when you’re spending Christmas in Hawaii, but Colorado managed to do a pretty good job of it.
The Buffs entered the Diamond Head Classic at 8-1 but were upset 72-67 by Indiana State in the first round on Dec. 22, when they coughed up 19 turnovers and allowed the Sycamores to hit 9 of 16 3-pointers. That loss sank Colorado into the loser’s bracket … where host Hawaii awaited them the next day.
Suddenly thrust into a true road game, the Buffs took Hawaii into overtime but lost 70-62. They recovered only slightly on Christmas Day by beating Charlotte in the last-place game.
“We were very disappointed in our showing in Hawaii,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said last week. “I didn’t feel our team played anywhere near our capabilities. … There’s a lot of things we need to shore up – offensively, rebounding the ball, you name it.”