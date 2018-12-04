Melissa Benjamin, Our Family Services

Melissa Benjamin, MA, is the Homeless Youth and Family Services Manager at Our Family Services. She has a Master’s degree in Human Service Administration and has seven years of experience working with homeless youth and families. She oversees a number of programs, including street outreach, shelter, housing, homeless prevention, services for victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking, as well as Our Family Services’ coordinated entry system. She also sits on the board for the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness.