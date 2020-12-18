Melissa Zimmerman is the Vice President of Clinical Services for Jewish Family & Children's Services of Southern Arizona. In this role, she provides leadership in the development, implementation and evaluation of all clinical programs, which provide crucial therapeutic support to individuals and families throughout Southern Arizona. In addition, she provides training in the community on topics such as suicide prevention and compassion fatigue. A licensed clinician who is passionate about trauma-informed care, Melissa is a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional and a member of the Southern Arizona Trauma Informed Network. She also enjoys working with MSW interns and is a certified field instructor through Arizona State University. Melissa earned her bachelor's degree in psychology at the University of Arizona, graduating summa cum laude. She completed her Master of Social Work degree at the University of Denver. In her spare time, Melissa loves watching University of Arizona Women's and Men's basketball with her husband, David, and their rescued pit bull, Rupert.
