CoCo Key Water Park, is a family friendly resort that offers a tremendous value and makes children happy! CoCo Key Water Park is located on International Drive combines the relaxation of the tropics with the excitement of an adventure-filled, 54,000 sq. ft. canopy-covered and outdoor water park.
Minnow Lagoon is a water play area geared specifically to younger children, and features a zero depth entry pool, mushroom water features, soaker cannons, three racing slides, and a serpent slide. Coral Reef Cove is the perfect spot for teens and features their own Cyclone adventure slide.
The Boomerango is a two-person tube thrill slide (48” height min.) that lets guests get vertical and creates a sense of weightlessness. Over the Falls (40” height min.) is high-speed body slide filled with twists and turns that culminate into an intense corkscrew.
Children under 36" inches are free.
Schedule:
Season 1 dates:
1/1/19 – 3/15/19
9/2/19 – 12/20/19
NOTE: Season 1 tickets are only valid during Season 1 dates.
Season 2 dates:
3/16/19 – 9/1/19
12/21/19 – 12/31/19
NOTE: Season 2 tickets are only valid during Season 2 dates.
Water Park Closed Every Monday - Wednesday October 31-December 14, 2018
*Water park hours subject to change without notice and are weather permitting.