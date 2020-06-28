Memories of the Aspen Fire

The Bighorn Fire reminds us of the Aspen Fire and the loss of our cabin at 12983 N. Tempe Avenue in Summerhaven. The attached photograph illustrates the ferocity of the fire. Note how the fireplace tools remain in place on the hearth (to the left). There was nothing remaining standing except the column with the fireplace on top. Our cabin was a modified A-frame, so one would expect the debris to knock the tools off the hearth. However, the fire was so hot the cabin vaporized and there was no debris. In fact, we found the nails from wooden walls lined up on the ground where they had fallen when the wood was vaporized by the heat. It's a fairly striking photo and I wanted to share it with the Star for historical purposes, especially now while the Big Horn Fire threatens Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven once again.
