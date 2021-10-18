Merging in progress

Oscar’s phone battery was failing as he tried to stay on the line with the 911 dispatcher.
He had crossed the Arizona-Mexico border southwest of Tucson a few days earlier, but he was running out of food and he couldn't keep walking through the Baboquivari Mountains. His call to 911 came during a record heat wave that turned September 2020 into one of the deadliest months for migrants ever recorded in Southern Arizona.
"I'm lost and alone," Oscar said through a shaky connection with a dispatcher at the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which recorded the call. "I've been lost for two days and I have almost nothing to eat here so I called this number."
The battery on his phone was running out. "It's down to 5%," he said.
The dispatcher connected Oscar's call to the Border Patrol, but the call dropped even though multiple carriers provided coverage in the location he called from.
"Hopefully, he's able to call back," the Border Patrol agent said.
Oscar called again but the call dropped. He called again, and this time the coordinates showed him to be about a mile away from the site of his original call.
"I only have 3% of my battery left," he said. An agent told him to send a text message through the WhatsApp messaging service instead of using his phone battery on a call.
Oscar called back again, saying "please don't leave me here." The Border Patrol sent an aircraft to look for him, but Oscar said it was flying on the wrong side of the mountain.
"I don't want to be here anymore," Oscar said. "I don't have anything left. I didn't think things were going to be so hard here."
His battery was at 2%.
"My wife is about to give birth and I prefer to just go back there. This is killing me," Oscar said as he started to sob.
A Border Patrol agent took over the call and the 911 audio recording stopped.
Oscar's fate isn't known. The sheriff's department later said the Border Patrol found him, but the Border Patrol could not find any record of what happened to him.
He was one of thousands of migrants who cross the border in Southern Arizona every year. Each year, many of them are overwhelmed by the harsh deserts and mountains, leading to distress calls to 911 dispatchers, family members, and local humanitarian groups.
Some find help. Others do not.
Crisis intensifying
Over the past two decades, the remains of more than 3,900 migrants have been found in Southern Arizona, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office, the aid group Humane Borders, and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office. An unknown number of others also died while crossing the border, but their remains were never found.
The long-running humanitarian disaster is intensifying. Within weeks of Oscar’s calls for help, the remains of 36 migrants were found, making September 2020 the deadliest month since 2013. By the end of the year, the remains of 239 migrants had been found, more than any other year since large-scale deaths in the desert of Southern Arizona began in 2000.
Until this summer.
After the remains of 52 migrants were found in June, more than any month since 2010, the death toll so far in 2021 is on pace to surpass last year. The remains of 222 migrants were found in Southern Arizona from January through September, compared to 192 during the same period last year and 124 during that period in 2019.
"2020 does not look like a one-year blip," said Dr. Greg Hess, Pima County's medical examiner. "We're super busy over these types of remains in 2021 and I imagine we're going to come close to the numbers we had last year."
The increase in migrant deaths is raising the stakes for President Biden as he seeks to overhaul immigration policy. Hundreds of predictable and preventable deaths could continue for the foreseeable future without urgent and sustained action by federal authorities, but that action is nowhere on the horizon.
As has been the case for the past two decades, the thousands of migrant deaths flit around the periphery of the immigration debate, but rarely become the center of attention. Biden has proposed a wide array of new immigration and border policies, but none is aimed at helping migrants in the desert.
To understand the crisis, the Arizona Daily Star analyzed medical examiner data in multiple Southern Arizona counties and built a statistical model of migrant deaths.
We listened to audio recordings of 911 calls from migrants and reviewed incident reports from law enforcement agencies. We also tracked how lawmakers discussed those deaths; and interviewed migrants, scholars and officials. We visited sites where migrants died, and walked through the desert and mountains with Border Patrol agents and humanitarian volunteers.
The Star found the Border Patrol, humanitarian groups and local law enforcement work hard to rescue migrants. But no one is in charge of those efforts or held accountable, despite the need to coordinate across 20 jurisdictions and work with humanitarian groups and families who lost loved ones in the desert.
The Star also found the scope of the crisis remains unclear, even after two decades of migrants dying in large numbers in the desert. The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office is the only agency involved that does not take a lethargic approach to record-keeping. As a result, migrant deaths tend to be treated as isolated incidents, rather than as part of a large phenomenon.
Perhaps most importantly, the lack of clear rules for providing humanitarian aid blocks the intellectual power and volunteer energy the Tucson community unleashes when an extraordinary migration event occurs, from the Sanctuary Movement in the 1980s, when Tucson churches and activists helped refugees fleeing violent conflict in El Salvador and Guatemala, to the volunteers and donations that keep the Casa Alitas shelter for asylum-seeking families in Tucson running today.
All of this is unfolding as the U.S. Senate starts to consider the nomination of Chris Magnus, current chief of the Tucson Police Department, to be the next commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol.
The Star's investigation found that:
Exposure to the elements, particularly heat, is the most common cause of death, leading to 1,390 deaths and likely many of the 1,866 sets of skeletal remains where cause of death was undetermined. w
The journey has grown more dangerous over the years, due in part to walls and barriers funneling migrants into remote areas. Today, remains are found an average of 45 miles from towns.
Southern Arizona's desert is as large as several states, but deaths are concentrated in specific areas. About half the deaths in 2021 occurred in areas that cover 9% of that area.
Migrants often can't call for help. At least 514 migrants died in areas without cell phone coverage.
Migrants often die just hours before help arrives. More than 1,000 migrants died less than 24 hours before the discovery of their remains.
Crossing the wilderness
The guide who smuggled Suyapa Chacón across the border said they would make it through the desert in three days.
"But when it came time, it wasn't three days. It took us eight, nine days," Chacón, a 29-year-old woman from Honduras, said in late July after the Border Patrol sent her and her 11-year-old son back to Nogales, Sonora.
They walked "sometimes all day, sometimes all night," she said inside the Kino Border Initiative shelter, a Jesuit ministry for migrants in Nogales, Sonora.
"At one point, we ended up without any food, any water," Chacón said. "Our shoes broke underneath and we couldn't walk, we couldn't keep going, but we had to keep battling because we had to get there."
"There were moments when I didn't think I would make it. I could feel that my heart was beating fast, I felt like I couldn't continue, but I had to arrive for my children," said Chacón, adding she "wanted something better for them."
She said she didn't know where she crossed the border, but recognized the names of several towns in Mexico west of Nogales.
As Chacón spoke, a in front of a mural on the wall behind her portraying a border version of Leonardo Da Vinci's "The Last Supper," with Jesus surrounded by migrant parents and their children. The windows behind Jesus in the mural showed the wilderness and mountains of Southern Arizona stretching into the distance.
That wilderness covers the equivalent of New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Delaware combined.
'He's not here anymore'
Generally, the remains of migrants found in Southern Arizona since 2000 belonged to Mexican men between 18 and 39 years old, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.
About 50% of the remains recovered since 2000 belonged to migrants from Mexico and 12% belonged to migrants from Central American countries such as Guatemala. The nationalities of 37% are unknown.
Nearly 3,200 remains belonged to men and about 500 belonged to women. The gender of about 200 could not be determined.
The most common ages were 18 to 29 years old, accounting for about 900 of the remains found since 2000, followed by about 730 migrants who were in their 30s; about 350 in their 40s; and about 110 who were over 50 years old. About 100 remains belonged to migrants who were under 18 years old. The ages of about 1,500 could not be determined.
After migrants die or disappear in the desert, family members are left to wonder about their loved ones' last moments and why crossing the border cost them their lives.
Cesar Sanchez disappeared in the desert near Lukeville as he headed to Tucson for a job in construction in October 2016.
"Nobody can tell us what happened," said his daughter, Lilibeth Sanchez Alvarez.
Sanchez, 44, left his small town near Mazatlan, Sinaloa, on Mexico's west coast, hoping to find a better way to support his family.
He had worked as a police officer years before, but gave it up after he was threatened too many times. He started working as a carpenter and mason.
He waited in Sonoyta, a small town on the Mexico side of the border about 150 miles southwest of Tucson, with the guide who had smuggled several of his family members across the border two years earlier.
He called his daughter to say that he was getting ready to cross and he would call her in 10 days, Alvarez said. That call never came.
Alvarez called a family member, who told her he (her father? how would this person know this? was he along for the journey?) had said he was getting tired in the desert. He knew there was a "button" he could push to call for help, Alvarez said, likely referencing rescue beacons the Border Patrol places in the desert. But she didn't know if he ever made it to the beacon.
His family doesn't know if he is alive or dead, just that "he's not here anymore," she said. But "little by little" they are becoming resigned to the idea they may never see him again.
"It's very hard to live with that idea," Alvarez said.
Subhead here
Ladios and Arevalo were among 52 migrants whose remains were found in Southern Arizona in June, the highest monthly total since July 2010, according to data from medical examiners in Pima County and Yuma and Humane Borders.
The area where Arevalo crossed the border is in the Altar Valley, a roughly 60-mile stretch flanked by mountain ranges running north from the border. Those ranges, particularly the Baboquivari Mountains that separate the Altar Valley and the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, have become main thoroughfares for migrants crossing the border, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector officials.
The distances are deceptive in a car. The Altar Valley and Baboquivari Mountains fly by on Route 286, which connects Three Points and Sasabe. On foot, the 45-minute drive turns into days of walking across rough terrain rutted with ravines.
Trails run along ridges in the Baboquivari Mountains, where the trek is even more difficult than the valley, particularly after migrants have walked for days on the Mexico side of the border, as, for example, a couple from the Mexican state of Oaxaca did in December.
They sat glumly on a stone next to a dirt road in the mountains a few miles north of the border. They had been walking for four days and couldn't continue, they said. They tried to call for help, but they couldn't get cell reception and decided to wait for someone to come by.
As Border Patrol Agent Jesus Vasavilbaso questioned them, they emptied crackers and vitamin water from their backpacks and showed him the street clothes they wore under camouflage pants and jackets. Minutes later, they got into the back of a Border Patrol truck. From there, they likely were expelled to Mexico, left to decide whether to give up or try to cross the border again.
The remains of nearly 1,400 migrants were found since 2000 in the corridor on the west side of the Baboquivari Mountains on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, including more than 140 since January 2020. The remains of nearly 340 migrants were found in the Altar Valley since 2000, including more than 26 since January 2020.
Had the couple from Oaxaca continued their journey, they might have met the same fate as Jovita Garcia Ortiz, a woman from Hidalgo, Mexico who died near the northern edge of the Baboquivari Mountains in late summer 2020.
Garcia was traveling with a group of migrants, but she fell behind in early August 2020.
Her fate was unknown for nearly six weeks, due in part to confusion over which law enforcement agency had jurisdiction.
On Sept. 11, a Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue or BORSTAR agent called the sheriff's department to say they were tracking a group of migrants near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Route 86, not far from the northern edge of the Baboquivari Mountains. A Border Patrol canine led the agents to Garcia, who appeared to have died several weeks earlier.
The Pima County sheriff's deputy who responded to the scene remembered an Aug. 15 report from No More Deaths volunteers, who relayed a call from Garcia's family. Another migrant in the group had called the family to let them know Garcia had fallen behind.
At the time, deputies believed Garcia's last known location was on the Tohono O'odham reservation. A deputy alerted the Tohono O'odham police department and the Border Patrol, but it turned out that Garcia was not on the reservation.
Heat, not violence
More than 3,200 migrants died from exposure to the elements or their bodies were too decomposed for the medical examiner to determine a cause of death. The summer months from May to September accounted for 60% of remains found. For the roughly 1,400 remains found within 24 hours or one week after death, more than 1,300 were found in the summer.
In the cold winter months, migrants also die from hypothermia, including about 60 since 2000.
The risk for migrants is worsening as the deadly summer months in Southern Arizona grow hotter.
Last year was the second-hottest year on record, as well as the driest, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. Seven of the 10 hottest years on record were in the past decade.
Very few migrants in Southern Arizona died from violence over the past three decades.
Less than 3% of all migrant deaths, or about 120, were the result of violence, such as gunshot wounds or stabbings. About 220 deaths were linked to vehicle wrecks.
The number of violent deaths peaked at 16 in 2007 and has been on a downward trend ever since. Since 2015, the medical examiner data shows 11 violent deaths, including seven from gunshot wounds and four from hangings. In 2020, one migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds and one from hanging. So far in 2021, the medical examiner reported one hanging.
Crossing the wilderness
During a record-breaking series of 100-degree days in June this year, four brothers showed up at the Pima County Sheriff's Department to ask about their brother-in-law. He had gone missing after crossing the border through the desert southwest of Tucson.
Their brother-in-law, Carlos Arevalo Gonzalez, crossed the border on June 12 near Sasabe. Border Patrol agents caught the group two days later south of Three Points, about 30 miles southwest of Tucson, but by that time a woman in the group had died, a sheriff's deputy wrote in an incident report.
The Mexican Consulate had informed the brothers that the woman who died, Berta Ladios, was in the group that crossed the border with their brother-in-law. One of the migrants in the group contacted the brothers and told them Arevalo was not doing well after they left Ladios behind when she died. Soon after, the group left Arevalo.
Deputies searched for Arevalo, but couldn't find him. One of the brothers told a deputy that he and volunteers with the Tucson-based humanitarian organization No More Deaths would search the next day.
They followed birds to Arevalo's body, about 30 miles north of the border.
Longer routes
The journey across the border in Southern Arizona has grown longer and more dangerous over the last three decades, the Star's analysis of all migrant deaths on record in the state shows.
The remains of 289 migrants were found within a mile or two from towns and 1,350 died about a mile from a road or less. While these migrants quite possibly died very close to someone who could have helped, over the years deaths have been found farther and farther from such signs of civilization.
The trend is clear: Since 1990, the remains of migrants have been found in increasingly remote areas. Today, they are found much farther from roads, cities and towns than they were in the 1990s or 2000s, according to a Star analysis of medical examiner data and OpenStreetMap data, a public geographic database.
In 1990, when relatively few remains of migrants were found, the average distance they were found from the nearest road was less than one mile. By the late 1990s and 2000s, that distance ranged from two to four miles, spiking to seven miles one year. Since 2010, the average distance from the nearest road ranged from five to eight miles away.
The shift away from towns and cities was even more dramatic, growing from an average of about five miles in 1990 to roughly 29 miles in the late 1990s and between 26 and 46 miles in the 2000s. Since 2010, the average distance ranged from 37 to 55 miles away.
The Star analysis shows 43% of migrant deaths occurred in mountain ranges.
As deaths have been discovered farther from civilization, they have been found closer to the border. (Curt plans to add a quote from a border agent theorizing why)
In the early 1990s, migrant remains were found an average of around 60 miles from the border. By the early 2000s, the average number of miles from the border dropped to around 30. In the past few years, migrant remains have been discovered between an average of 20 to 27 miles from the border.
The increasing remoteness of migrant deaths the Star found in medical examiner data is in line with the conclusions of a 2020 study by University of Arizona researchers, the latest in a series of studies on migrant deaths in Southern Arizona over the past 15 years.
Border policies pushed migrants into ever more remote and dangerous areas, leading to more migrant deaths, despite an overall decline in Border Patrol apprehensions, the UA researchers found.
The UA researchers described three "funnel effects" in which border enforcement policies in the 1990s pushed migrants away from cities like San Diego and El Paso to smaller cities in Arizona like Nogales. From there, border enforcement policies in the early 2000s pushed migrants away from Nogales and other Arizona border cities into remote areas.
The border security buildup in Southern Arizona was part of a wide-ranging strategy the Border Patrol put in place in the 1990s known as “prevention through deterrence.” The idea was to block urban areas and leave dangerous terrain as the only place where migrants could cross the border, which would give agents more time to make arrests.
Federal officials acknowledged at the time that the strategy could place migrants in "mortal danger," as a 1994 planning document put it, but the thinking was that the danger would deter migrants from crossing the border. Instead, migrants continued to cross the border and thousands died in the wilderness of Southern Arizona.
Border Patrol officials continued with the prevention through deterrence strategy, while adding a layer of humanitarian efforts to their duties.
The Tucson Sector's 3,600 agents now include 23 paramedics, 53 BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue) agents, who are specially trained in search and rescue, and more than 230 agents trained as emergency medical technicians.
Funneled to more remote areas
The Star found additional statistically significant evidence that border walls and pedestrian fencing built since the 1990s have funneled migrants into these more remote areas.
As the federal government builds more border walls in some cross-border corridors in Southern Arizona, more migrant deaths tend to be found in other corridors without walls, according to the Star's statistical model.
Specifically, deaths tend to increase in a corridor when the federal government builds walls and pedestrian fencing in other corridors.
The corridors without walls are away from urban centers, in more remote areas. Only three corridors remain unwalled in Arizona. None of them include urban centers along the international boundary.
The Star analyzed the number of deaths in all the corridors separated by mountains along Arizona's border with Mexico.
The federal government has walled or fenced off some of these corridors more than others.
As this happened, the number of miles without walls or pedestrian fencing decreased. But as Arizona's total number of unwalled miles of border fell, some remote corridors ended up having a higher percentage of the state's unwalled border.
The Star's model estimates that deaths increase by 4% in a corridor when that corridor's share of Arizona’s unwalled border increases by one percentage point.
For example, we can look at a remote corridor west of the Baboquivari Mountains in the Tohono O'odham Nation.
If the presidential administration were to change in the future and build 3.5 miles of walls in a year in other corridors, this corridor’s share of unwalled border would increase by one percentage point, leading our model to estimate a 4% rise in deaths from the previous year. (Is it possible to attach numbers to this, as in how many people die for each mile of wall or whatever?)
Deadliest areas
At a recent border safety event in Tucson, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Sabri Dikman, who now leads the Tucson Sector, described the difficulty of finding migrants in distress.
The wilderness where migrants cross the border in the Tucson Sector (and the Yuma Sector?) includes about 18,000 square miles, or roughly twice the size of El Salvador, Dikman said.
In terms of U.S. states, that area is equivalent to New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island combined. But migrant deaths are not spread evenly throughout that vast area.
Instead, remains are found in a small fraction of that area, a geographical analysis by the Star shows. Since 2000, for example, every year at least 50% of the remains were found in 4% to 13% of those 18,000 square miles.
The Star divided Southern Arizona into 200 sections, each covering 100 square miles, and found about 50% of all remains found in 2021 were in 17 of these areas, which add up to less than 9% of the 18,000 square miles Border Patrol covers. It’s less than 9% because some of these 100-square-mile areas overlap with areas across the border that Border Patrol does not cover.
Nearly all of these 17 areas are west of Interstate 19. They overlap the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, and a section of the Coronado National Forest along the border. East of Interstate 19, one area overlaps the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
While the corridor west of the Baboquivari Mountains has been the deadliest corridor in 2021, with more than triple the death count of any of the 11 other corridors, many of the deaths have been concentrated in smaller areas within this corridor.
A cluster of seven of these 100-square-mile areas near Sells, on the Tohono O'odham Nation, accounted for about 24% of all deaths so far in 2021. These seven areas account for less than 4% of the area Border Patrol covers.
Not only has this area been a deadly hot spot for migrants, help arrived only a few hours too late for 12 migrants, or 22% of those found there. Help was only a few days too late for eight more.
Migrants who die only hours before help arrives are commonly found in the corridor west of the Baboquivari Mountains. The largest share of these deaths have been found in this corridor nearly every year since 2000.
No cell coverage
The message to migrants in distress from the Border Patrol, Mexican consulate, and Guatemala consulate at the border safety event in Tucson was clear: Call 911. Don’t waste precious phone battery calling your family.
Many migrants carry cell phones when they cross the border, which ideally would give them a way to call for help and allow rescuers to locate them using cell phone towers. But as deaths have been discovered in more remote areas, many migrants have died in areas with little to no cellphone coverage.
Huge areas of the desert west of Tucson either do not have cell coverage of any kind or the coverage is spotty and unreliable, according to coverage maps from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission as of June 2020.
The largest coverage hole in 2021 is in and around the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, one of the deadliest areas for migrants in Southern Arizona.
The remains of 514 migrants were found in areas without cell coverage since 2000, the Star found by comparing FCC coverage maps with the GPS locations for remains provided by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.
Even more people likely died in areas without cell coverage, given that cell coverage expanded over the years and deaths in past years had a higher chance of being discovered in areas without coverage.
Difficult rescues
Not only are more migrants dying in the desert this year, more also are found within 24 hours after their deaths.
Just in June, the remains of 16 migrants were found within 24 hours of their deaths, more than all such instances in 2019. Since 2000, that has been the case with more than 1,000 migrants.
The recency of these deaths allows for a more accurate view of how many migrants died in a given time period, as opposed to skeletal remains of people who died long before. It also indicates how many people might have been saved if rescue efforts had arrived sooner.
On July 21, 2020, Border Patrol agents responded to a distress call from a migrant in the desert near Sells on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, a tribal police report says. They found the migrant in distress, who told them another man needed help to the south. Agents relayed the information to an Air National Guard helicopter pilot, who spotted Jose Alberto Antonio Guillermo, a migrant from Mexico, lying face down under a palo verde tree.
Border Patrol paramedics found Guillermo, but he was gasping for air. The agent poured ice water onto the man's face. Two more Border Patrol paramedics arrived. They performed CPR and injected him with epinephrine, but Guillermo died. He was 23 years old.
On Aug. 23, 2020, a man in Mexico called the Border Patrol and said a migrant may have died along the San Pedro River. When agents searched the area, they found Javier de Jesus Cortez, a migrant from Mexico. An agent tried to wake him by shaking his shoulder, but Cortez had died, an incident report from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says.
Three migrants had stayed nearby and told the agent that Cortez was feeling unwell before crossing the border. He collapsed about one half-mile north of the border. They tried to keep him hydrated, but eventually called 911. An autopsy showed he died from heat exposure. He was carrying a wallet with 50 pesos, two religious cards, a cell phone, and a rosary.
On Sept. 4, 2020, a man called the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department and said his wife was dying. By the time Border Patrol agents arrived, Hedilma Corona Yool, 28, had died.
Two days later, on Sept. 6, 2020, Border Patrol agents responded to a distress call from a migrant near Hickiwan on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, a tribal police report says. They arrived too late and Carlos Aguilar Arreola, a migrant from Michoacan, Mexico, had died. His traveling companion said they had been walking for six days and taking caffeine pills. Earlier that day, Aguilar took two pills and started feeling sick.
In some instances, attempts to find a migrant in distress get tangled up in jurisdictional confusion, incident reports from local law enforcement agencies show.
On May 6, 2021, two cousins crossed the border southwest of Tucson. One started to feel sick and the other called 911 when they were west of Marana, according to an incident report from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Pima and Pinal counties, along with officers from the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department, tried to figure out who had jurisdiction.
A half hour went by and one cousin called 911 again to say the other had stopped breathing. A short time later, BORSTAR agents arrived and tried to treat the cousin, but he had died.
A lack of resources hampered many rescue efforts, leading to situations where a faster response could have saved lives, as was the case with Jeremias Soto Ambrocio, incident reports show.
Soto crossed the border with a group of migrants in May 2020, but grew ill and eventually became unconscious. The group left him on May 23 on the west side of the Baboquivari Mountains.
A family member of Soto called the Tucson-based humanitarian aid group No More Deaths, who then called the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department on May 24, says an incident report from the tribal police.
But the Tohono O'odham police did not have any resources available to search for Soto that day. On May 25, Soto's father said Soto was left by a water tank or well, but he didn't have precise information on Soto's location. Again, the police department did not have any resources available. The next day, those resources became available and police searched for Soto, but without success.
The search effort was given a boost after a man in Soto's group returned to where they had left Soto and brought him water. The man logged the GPS coordinates for Soto's location and passed them to Border Patrol agents when he was picked up hours later. A police officer went to the coordinates and found Soto's body about one mile from State RouteArizona 86.
Opposing principles
The political issue of migrant deaths has become wrapped up in the border enforcement debate without being "elevated to the discussion it needs to have," said U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat who has represented districts along Arizona’s border with Mexico since 2003.
"Politically, if you show any empathy, any response short of enforcement, then for some reason you fall into the category of those that don't want to do anything about the border, and you fall into the open-border discussion," Grijalva said. "So politicians have backed away from it."
Without clear guidance from Congress, the public policy response to migrant deaths remains caught between opposing arguments.
On one hand, the argument is that if migrants didn't cross the border illegally and evade Border Patrol agents, they wouldn't risk dying in the desert.
"No one wants anybody to die," Border Patrol Agent Jesus Vasavilbaso said in December as he sat next to a trail in the Baboquivari Mountains where a migrant from Mexico died last year, a few miles south of the spot where Oscar called 911.
"If we had 100% apprehensions, nobody would die," Vasavilbaso said.
"Strong border security and interior enforcement is the best way to stop loss of life," U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said during a debate on the House floor in December 2020, over a bill that would direct federal officials to count migrant deaths.
"In reality, to prevent future deaths at the border, we need to make it absolutely clear that no one should embark on this dangerous journey because illegal entry is simply not an option," Reschenthaler said.
On the other hand, the argument is that Border Patrol practices put migrants’ lives in danger by forcing people to cross deadly terrain as they look for a better life in the United States or flee poverty, corruption and violence.
In 2005, U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe, a Republican who represented Southern Arizona from 1985-2007, described a "hard lesson" learned in Arizona after vastly increasing the number of Border Patrol agents and technology in previous years: "No matter how much we increase our enforcement, still the illegal migrants kept coming, at the same rate or faster than they had come in previous years."
"The border buildup did not stop the flow; it merely shifted it to more dangerous areas, where apprehensions are more difficult and death more likely," Kolbe said.
The Border Patrol "monopolized the emergency response to a crisis of their own creation," the Tucson-based aid group No More Deaths wrote in a February report.
"Only abolishing Border Patrol policies and practices that cause people to become lost, missing, and injured in wilderness terrain in the first place will stop death on the southern border," said the No More Deaths report.
'You have to overcome'
Damaris, a 25-year-old woman from Guatemala, had heard about the dangers of crossing the desert from her relatives, but "you have to overcome," she said at a migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora in late July.
A family member was able to loan her the money to make the journey so she decided to take advantage of the opportunity, she said.
"You make the decision to risk your own life and you say 'for my family,'" Damaris said.
The Border Patrol had picked up her group the day before, after they walked through the desert for more than a week.
She didn't know where they crossed the border, saying "everything looks the same." She bought a phone before she crossed in case she needed to call for help, but the cell phone signal was intermittent, she said.
As she traveled to the United States, she met a 50-year-old woman from El Salvador who sobbed as she described her ordeal in the desert.
"We don't know who to trust," she said through tears.
In some cases, migrants travel for weeks and arrive malnourished at the border, Border Patrol Agent Alan Regalado said. Smugglers take them on arduous routes and "their bodies just shut down when they go up the mountain."
Some migrants who previously crossed the border years ago and are trying again are "over confident" about how how easy the journey will be, Regalado said. In other cases, migrants wait too long to call for help.
“One thing we often hear is, ‘Well, this person made the decision to cross the border and they died. It’s on them,'” said Daniel Martinez, a sociologist at the University of Arizona who has studied migrant deaths for more than 15 years.
Once a migrant is made to seem like an "other," Martinez said, “at that point, it becomes very easy to wave your hands and say, ‘They made the decision. It’s their problem, they have to deal with it.’”
This view ignores the structural factors that are beyond their control, he said, such as inequality in their home countries, the demand for immigrant labor in the United States, and the widespread displacement of Mexican farmworkers since the North American Free Trade Agreement.
”For a lot of people, this is the only option,” Martinez said.
“I wonder if we would still see this dominant talking point," he said, "if they were immigrants or migrants from Ireland,” who do not seem as “other” as migrants from Mexico or Central America.
Subhead here
The monsoon rains left the hills near Amado covered in greenery dotted with blue, yellow, and orange flowers in early August.
Alvaro Enciso and a handful of volunteers trekked out to the desert west of Amado on a recent Tuesday morning, one of hundreds of trips Enciso has made in the past eight years to mark where more than 1,000 migrants died.
He makes wooden crosses and fits them with a red dot, as seen on the Humane Borders online map of migrant deaths, and an item left by migrants in the desert, such as the metal top to a jar.
He puts crosses at the "exact point where the end of someone's life, plans, and dreams ended there. And that death caused a lot of repercussions and ramifications to a family south of the border, and maybe to a family here," Enciso said.
One of those crosses now stands in a meadow a quarter-mile from a dirt road east of Amado.
Peter Lucero (who is this? a fellow volunteer?) hung a plastic rosary around the top of the cross. He pulled a white plastic bottle from his pocket and sprinkled the cross with water, a nod to the Catholic faith of many migrants from Mexico and other Latin American countries.
After planting each cross, Enciso read from a worn notebook the names of the migrants who died at each spot.(I don't get this. He reads he names of people who died right where he is? nearby? And however it's rewritten, can we remove one 'each'?)
Juan Carrillo Gomez, a 55-year-old man, died in the desert west of Amado. Odalya Vazquez Galvez, 18, died in the median on Interstate 19, just north of the Border Patrol checkpoint. Jose Humberto Padilla Ortiz died near the off-ramp on the east side of I-19.
He said he would keep putting crosses as long as he could. (This is such a powerful anecdote and that last line drops with a thud. We need something more poetic here.)