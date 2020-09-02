Merle Jones, U.S. Navy World War II veteran, was born in November 1919, during the middle of the last worldwide pandemic in Turtle Creek, Pa., the youngest of four children. His family moved to Philadelphia shortly after Merle was born. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942, received his Advanced Flight Training wings in 1944, then his F6-F Hellcat fighter pilot certification later that year. He served as a Naval Aviation Fighter Pilot on active duty until 1946, then in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1950. Merle enrolled in Penn State University under the GI Bill, and graduated in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering. He worked in the aerospace industry from 1952 until he retired in 1980. He took a short break from his aerospace career to become the pastor of Jamestown Baptist Church in Jamestown, Rhode Island from 1958 to 1962. In 1962, he moved his family to Cleveland to get back into the rocket scientist business by taking a position at NASA, which he held until he retired in 1980. Merle and his wife, Del, moved to Tucson in 1980, where they both became active in the community through volunteer and public service work until Del, his wife and life partner of 72 years passed away in 2017. Merle is still an active member of the Tucson Breakfast Club Lions Club, and will celebrate his 101st birthday in November.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!